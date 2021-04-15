BFT Financial Group LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $302.82 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.34 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.01 and its 200 day moving average is $273.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,505,631 shares of company stock worth $418,830,056 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.