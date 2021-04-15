BFT Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,391 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

MO opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 142.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.