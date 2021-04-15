BFT Financial Group LLC Sells 46 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BFT Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $171,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 199.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

NFLX opened at $540.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $393.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

