Bio-Path’s (BPTH) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 94.49% from the stock’s current price.

BPTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

BPTH stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.71% of Bio-Path worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

