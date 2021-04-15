Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Biocept from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $4.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Biocept has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.29. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 237.01%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

