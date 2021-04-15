BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

BCRX opened at $10.19 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. CWM LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

