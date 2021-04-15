BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,300 shares, a growth of 130.6% from the March 15th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BHTG opened at $1.41 on Thursday. BioHiTech Global has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.

In other BioHiTech Global news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Celli sold 29,774 shares of BioHiTech Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $67,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioHiTech Global by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

