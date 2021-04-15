BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $168,450.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 5,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $168,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,919 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $383,038.52.

On Thursday, April 1st, Greef Roderick De sold 3,855 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $140,823.15.

On Friday, March 26th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,893 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $101,283.93.

On Friday, February 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,509 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $183,786.84.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,424 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $183,817.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 274,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,890. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

