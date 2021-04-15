Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Announces Earnings Results

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.