Birch Capital Management LLC Has $9.41 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Birch Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.9% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $132.03 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

