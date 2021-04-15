BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $392,869.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00066970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00019311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.39 or 0.00754594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00089288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00033010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00038051 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

