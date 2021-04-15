Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.08 Billion

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $2.08 billion and $93.79 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $118.97 or 0.00187607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.01 or 0.00397398 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.29 or 0.00166036 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001439 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.