Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives $81.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $361,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $70.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 150.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

