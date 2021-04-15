BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 117.8% from the March 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 911,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 136,076 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 45,212 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $15.19 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

