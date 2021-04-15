BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 383,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,448 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 150,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 84,145 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.48. 41,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,199. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

