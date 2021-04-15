BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 220.6% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,602. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 62,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

