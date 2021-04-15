BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the March 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 384,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 33,816 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 96,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 53,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 59,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYI opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

