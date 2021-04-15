BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,600 shares, a growth of 101.0% from the March 15th total of 297,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 114,034 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 68,021 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $830.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.95 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

