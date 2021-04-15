Blocktix (TIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $830,272.47

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, Blocktix has traded up 56.8% against the US dollar. Blocktix has a market capitalization of $830,272.47 and approximately $147.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocktix coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00069637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.67 or 0.00754610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00089907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00038696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00033032 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocktix is a decentralized platform built for ticket sales and event promotion, a decentralized ticket distribution network facilitating the process for event organizers and fans alike. The system is built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing users to verify the validity tickets for a given event, putting an end to the growing counterfeit grey economy. Blocktix provides a user-friendly interface for the execution of smart contracts, bringing its advanced capabilities to the masses with an intuitive application. This approach reduces the complexity of the interaction with smart contracts and provides an additional layer of security minimizing the possibility of fraud or malicious third party interference with the application due to the standardization of contracts. TIX is an Ethereum-based token that grants several benefits to its holders within the Blocktix system. By participating in the event verification process, the token holder will receive a reward. The initial reward will be the TIX that is used to back the event. Users will also be able to purchase advertising rights for an event. These funds will be distributed to all tokens holders who took part in the event verification process, proportional to the amount of tokens they own. “

Blocktix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

