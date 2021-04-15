Bluzelle Hits One Day Trading Volume of $31.13 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $154.24 million and $31.13 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00066444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.31 or 0.00735171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00089645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00033460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.30 or 0.05826079 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,934,224 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.