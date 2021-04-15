Boenning Scattergood Comments on Fulton Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FULT stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 770,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $24,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

