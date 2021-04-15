Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $5.11 Per Share

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $5.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2021 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,277.87.

Booking stock opened at $2,454.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,482.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,350.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2,087.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Booking by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

