Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.05 and last traded at $64.05. Approximately 3,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 593,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.80.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 54,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $3,106,131.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,132.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $170,225.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,225.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,252. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $3,176,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,605,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.