Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BOZTY stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. Boozt AB has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

