BOScoin Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BOScoin has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $935.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000155 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000137 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

