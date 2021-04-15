BP p.l.c. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BP in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get BP alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BP. MKM Partners assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oddo Bhf cut BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Shares of BP stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. BP has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 41,843 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in BP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 83,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in BP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 455,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Stolper Co raised its stake in BP by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 133,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.