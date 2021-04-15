Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Insider Trevor Brown Acquires 1,500,000 Shares

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) insider Trevor Brown acquired 1,500,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £900,000 ($1,175,855.76).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braveheart Investment Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Trevor Brown sold 1,419,189 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £687,487 ($898,206.17), for a total transaction of £975,673,988,043 ($1,274,724,311,527.31).

On Thursday, March 4th, Trevor Brown sold 360,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £223,200 ($291,612.23).

BRH traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 60.50 ($0.79). The company had a trading volume of 2,332,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,490. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.17 million and a P/E ratio of -620.00. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 140.20 ($1.83).

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.