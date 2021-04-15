Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,119 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 39,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 14,579 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock opened at $384.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $363.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $270.68 and a 52 week high of $380.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.43.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.