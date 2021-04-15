Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,602 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,250,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 42,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $81.28.

