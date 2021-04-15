Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,851 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.38.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $400.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.70 and a 200-day moving average of $390.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

