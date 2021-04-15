Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $286.05

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 286.05 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 327.50 ($4.28). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 322.50 ($4.21), with a volume of 392,286 shares.

BRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 364 ($4.76).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 306.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 286.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £978.79 million and a PE ratio of 20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider Robin Beer acquired 240 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £717.60 ($937.55). Also, insider Toby Strauss acquired 65,900 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £199,677 ($260,879.28). Insiders bought 66,249 shares of company stock worth $20,072,943 over the last ninety days.

About Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

