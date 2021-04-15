Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 40,852 shares.The stock last traded at $5.71 and had previously closed at $5.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $681.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Library Research Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

