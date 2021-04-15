Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after purchasing an additional 668,542 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

