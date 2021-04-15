Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,000 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Britvic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 930 ($12.15).

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 868 ($11.34) on Thursday. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 662.50 ($8.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889 ($11.61). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 836.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 804.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

