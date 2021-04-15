Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

AVGO stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $480.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,263. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.80 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

