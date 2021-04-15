Brokerages Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

TME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSE TME traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,996,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,602,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

