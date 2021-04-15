Brokerages Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will report sales of $49.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.49 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $47.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $210.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.58 million to $217.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $275.56 million, with estimates ranging from $240.74 million to $333.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $69,557.46. Insiders have sold 31,246 shares of company stock valued at $875,013 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

