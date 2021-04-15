Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will announce $45.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.40 million. Camden National posted sales of $43.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $181.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.79 million to $184.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $180.49 million, with estimates ranging from $175.97 million to $185.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.64 million.

CAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camden National by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 39,924 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Camden National by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Camden National by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 91,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $711.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

