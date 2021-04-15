Brokerages Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Core-Mark posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CORE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 21.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORE stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $42.58. 3,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,731. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

