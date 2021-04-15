Brokerages Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.62 Million

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce sales of $13.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.02 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $11.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $53.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.13 million to $53.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $57.50 million, with estimates ranging from $56.52 million to $58.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GAIN shares. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.56. 144,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,291. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a market cap of $450.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $2,520,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 150,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

