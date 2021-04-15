Brokerages Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.31. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. 2,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,549. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

