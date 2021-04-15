Brokerages Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.95 Billion

Brokerages expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report sales of $15.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $16.89 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $18.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $69.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.52 billion to $72.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $86.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.38 billion to $93.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.96.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.93. 7,209,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,232,665. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

