Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) PT at $38.00

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASBFY. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, February 26th. Redburn Partners lowered Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.90. 4,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,717. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.