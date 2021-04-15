Brokerages Set Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price at $235.94

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $7.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.13. 1,145,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,260. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.12, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.75 and its 200-day moving average is $222.14. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

