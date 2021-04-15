Brokerages Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT at $24.10

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,041,000 after buying an additional 721,083 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,988,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after acquiring an additional 418,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth $34,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $29.20 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.