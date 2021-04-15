Brokerages Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Target Price at $80.90

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.90.

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of HQY opened at $69.84 on Monday. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,397.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,720 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,941,000 after buying an additional 336,327 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,998,000 after buying an additional 169,805 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in HealthEquity by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,366,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after purchasing an additional 213,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

