Brokerages Set Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target at $11.83

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.74 on Monday. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.