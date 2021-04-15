Brokerages Set nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target at $40.50

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $31.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.32 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $883,600. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

