Brokerages Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target at $71.33

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $50.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.11 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

