Brokerages Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) PT at $6.83

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $25,380.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $52,355.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 76.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 263.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,175.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 189,216 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.64%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.